Fife Sports and Leisure Trust to keep some centres open for users

But they may need to travel as short distance to get it after Fife Sports and Leisure Trust announced that it would be keeping three of its centres open for use.

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, the charitable trust which operates and manages leisure facilities across Fife, will keep doors open in between Christmas and New Year at Carnegie Leisure Centre, Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre and Michael Woods Leisure Centre, Glenrothes from Monday, December 27 to Thursday, December 30 December between the hours of 8am and 5pm.

Its other centres are set to close from Friday, December 24 to Monday, January 3, except for Duloch Leisure Centre in Dunfermline which will be closed on Thursday, December 22 and re-open on Thursday, January 6.

All centres across the kingdom will be closed on December 24, 25 and 26 and also December 31, January 1 and 2.

Facilities will then open as normal on January 3 with the exception of Duloch.

In addition, the trust is doing its bit to help the local community by hosting drop-off points for those in need.