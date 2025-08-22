Fife Steel Basketball Club marking tenth anniversary this weekend

Fife Steel Basketball club has a total of nine teams including the men's squad who finished mid-table last season

Special events to mark the tenth birthday celebrations of Fife Steel Basketball Club – which plays home matches at Kirkcaldy’s St Andrews High School – will be in full swing at Balwearie High School from noon to 3pm this Sunday, August 24.

And Fife Steel’s community engagement officer Gav Hugh, 24, of Kirkcaldy, revealed more details about the exciting programme of activities and social events planned for the landmark.

Hugh, who plays, coaches and referees at Fife Steel matches, told the Fife Free Press: "We are celebrating being ten years old and we're hoping to share this experience with a couple of organisations and our community.

"Our club logo is based upon Fife Bridge (Railway Bridge) who are also celebrating their ten-year anniversary for being part of the Heritage Trust, so we plan to share and celebrate together.

Gav Hugh with under-16 Fife Steel squad members

“We are bringing back our Community Bball-B-Cue – basically a barbecue - this Sunday to continue the celebration weekend.

"There will be basketball, burgers, hot dogs, activities for parents and kids, parents v kids matches, one v ones, three v threes and shooting challenges.

“We're trying to get the community involved, play some basketball in the sun, outdoors, enjoy some burgers and hot dogs.

"We’re starting this up again this year after it died down in the years after Covid.

"We're just trying to get as many people coming to this event as we can, to celebrate the ten years and then keep it going year after year.”

Entry to the event is just £2 for each person attending, with Hugh confirming that the overall amount raised will go towards paying for catering and boosting basketball facilities.

When asked to provide some background about the life story of Fife Steel, Hugh said that the club had previously endured a turbulent time having formerly been known as Glenrothes Giants and then Dunfermline Steel, but it is now going from strength to strength.

Fife Steel’s nine current teams include squads at under-10, under-12, under-14, under-16, under-18, men, walking, girls and women’s levels.

He added: “The under-14s have a We Play Together tournament in Edinburgh just to get kids into basketball, it's not too competitive. And then there's also a new league just getting created this year, the North East Regional Basketball League.

"That's going to be for the under-14s and the under-16s, so that's competitive but it's just first stages, so it's going to be a bit more fun.

"Then we also have the Lothian League, which the under-16s, under-18s and the men are part of. So that's the competitive kind of league that we've got, and then also the Chairman's Cup, and the Tayside League.

"So the Tayside League is more for recreational men, who want to get into basketball and still play fairly competitively, so there are quite a few different leagues.

"September to April is usually the playing season for us, and then we have the play-offs around May. But the younger groups run from September all the way to June, just so there's more games.

“We've got pretty healthy numbers between all the sections. We're trying to grow the girls and women's section, that's our kind of next goal.

"We're also trying to grow into Glenrothes and try to create some partnerships and connections with that town. We hope to go into different parts of Fife because we are Fife Steel, not Kirkcaldy Steel.”

Despite being blighted by injury problems to key players, Fife Steel men’s team finished sixth in Lothian Basketball Association Division 2 last term after winning six and losing ten of their matches. They were also fourth in Basketball Tayside and Fife Men’s Division 1 after recording four wins and six losses.

Asked what the club’s top achievement was in the 2024-2025 campaign, Hugh – who played in most of the men’s matches aside from coaching the under-16s and under-18s – said that the under-18s’ Lothian League title win came top of the tree.

And, explaining the varied history of the club’s different names over the years, Hugh added: "Pierre Bartolo, who is now one of the under-16 Fife Steel coaches, has gone from previously running the whole club by himself.

"He would do a Saturday morning at Michael Woods Sports & Leisure Centre in Glenrothes, starting from 9am and going on to 3 or 4pm, with the under-12s, under-14s, 16s, and he'd do it all by himself, home and away games.

"Hs wife Eleanor would do sandwiches for the away team, and it'd be like a whole family community event, which was really good.

"And then it was obviously just too much for him, because he had to do work, he had his kids and his family, etcetera, so that kind of crumbled.

"The club later became Dunfermline Steel and then it kind of split before Willie Thomson got it in 2015. I was in the first group of kids that was part of that club, and got through the different codes.

"As we went up, the age groups increased. We had under-14s, then under-16s, under-18s, and then we started youth men. Then I kind of did some coaching in between that to encourage the younger sections to grow.”

When asked his ambitions for the men’s team in the league season ahead, Hugh said: “I think we've got 24 men coming to training compared to the ten or or 12 we had in previous years. Hopefully the injuries will lessen as we're focused on having more help for players to recover and we’ll be prepping the players a lot better.”