News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Fife stock car ace Gordon Moodie lands Formula II World Championship crown

Windygates stock car star Gordon Moodie landed the Formula II World Championship crown at Nutts Corner Racewall in Northern Ireland last weekend.
By Jim Turner
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 19:44 BST

Moodie is now equal with the late Bill Batten who won the title four times, but still adrift of Rob Speak who got it no fewer than eight times.

Moodie, who had won his semi-final at the Bristol track last month, started the final from pole position and after all the preliminaries went straight into the lead. But almost immediately the race was stopped after a pile up eliminated quite a few cars including Scottish drivers Craig Wallace and Chris Burgoyne.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The grid was reformed and again Moodie made another good start but had Charlie Guinchard slotting in behind. Moodie eased away and built up a lead but on the last lap Guinchard and Matt Stoneman tangled, suspending the race.

Gordon Moodie with gold roof and trophy at Nutts Corner (Pic Jack Watson)Gordon Moodie with gold roof and trophy at Nutts Corner (Pic Jack Watson)
Gordon Moodie with gold roof and trophy at Nutts Corner (Pic Jack Watson)
Most Popular

Moodie now had Liam Rennie in second but again made a good start and despite a last bend lunge from Rennie held on to win his fourth World Championship in a Scottish 1-2 with Shea Fegan in third place.

The drivers received a well deserved round of applause from the fans as they set off on their lap of honour.

The Irish Open Ministox Championship was won by Lochgelly’s Jake Wilson who had won a heat on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, complete with gold roof on his car, Moodie rounded off the perfect weekend when he won the Irish Open Championship.

Cowdenbeath Racewall returns this Saturday, 6pm start.

Related topics:Gordon MoodieFifeNorthern Ireland