Fife stock car ace Gordon Moodie lands Formula II World Championship crown

Moodie is now equal with the late Bill Batten who won the title four times, but still adrift of Rob Speak who got it no fewer than eight times.

Moodie, who had won his semi-final at the Bristol track last month, started the final from pole position and after all the preliminaries went straight into the lead. But almost immediately the race was stopped after a pile up eliminated quite a few cars including Scottish drivers Craig Wallace and Chris Burgoyne.

The grid was reformed and again Moodie made another good start but had Charlie Guinchard slotting in behind. Moodie eased away and built up a lead but on the last lap Guinchard and Matt Stoneman tangled, suspending the race.

Gordon Moodie with gold roof and trophy at Nutts Corner (Pic Jack Watson)

Moodie now had Liam Rennie in second but again made a good start and despite a last bend lunge from Rennie held on to win his fourth World Championship in a Scottish 1-2 with Shea Fegan in third place.

The drivers received a well deserved round of applause from the fans as they set off on their lap of honour.

The Irish Open Ministox Championship was won by Lochgelly’s Jake Wilson who had won a heat on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, complete with gold roof on his car, Moodie rounded off the perfect weekend when he won the Irish Open Championship.