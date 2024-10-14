Fife stock car drivers narrowly miss out on wins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kirkcaldy's Ryan McGill had to settle for the runners up spot in Formula II final at the Cowdenbeath racewall.

Whilst the rain showers had stopped just prior to the start to the stock car meeting at the Cowdenbeath Racewall the track was wet and slippery. However, whilst the meeting was run in the dry it was cold and on track the drivers were having trouble finding grip.

Whilst the local drivers failed to get into the winner’s circle it wasn’t for the want of trying.

In the Formula IIs Craig Reid from Cowdenbeath was third in the final of the white/yellow series final whilst later Ryan McGill (Kirkcaldy) was the runner up in the meeting final whilst Windygates’ Gordon Moodie was the runner up in the Grand National.

Raymond Dick in action

In the Saloon their best result came towards the latter stages of the meeting when Raymond Dick (Glenrothes) was sixth in his heat and during the final when Jay Carruthers from Thornton was fifth.

Despite the conditions the youngsters in their Micro F2s were in good form with Jaxson Watters from Kennoway in good form. Whilst he wasn’t classified in his first heat he then finished in the runner up spot in both heat two and the final.

This Saturday the Stock Rods will share top billing with the Micro Bangers. The Stock Rods are racing for their Scottish Championship whilst the Micro Bangers have their Supreme Championship up for grabs. Backing them are the Saloons and the Ministox in what should be a night of action. The meeting starts as usual at 6.00pm.