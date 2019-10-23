Fife tennis club gets major upgrade

A north east Fife tennis club is to undergo a £35,000 revamp.

At the north east area committee on Wednesday, councillors agreed to approve £4000 in funding towards repairs at Anstruther Tennis Club.

The funding, which is part of a £35,000 project, will see external and internal repairs and refurbishment take place, including providing disabled access to the club house.

As part of phase one, the club will replace rotting floor joists, cladding on the clubhouse, new PVC frames for windows, upgrade toilets and kitchen facilities, and all door entrances will be widened to give disabiled access.

Councillor Bill Porteous supported the application, but added: “It is disappointing that the club has had to ask for a large amount of funding, for something that will involve public toilets, as Fife Council felt it didn’t have the funds to provide them.

“The club works with a lot of other communities. It’s a great example of of a local organisation seeking funds from various places to enhance community facilities for adults and children.”