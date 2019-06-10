Fife trampoline coach Lynn Simpson recognised in Queen's Honours List

An award-winning Fife gymnastics coach has been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Lynn Simpson has been awarded a British Empire Medal for her voluntary work as head coach of Flyers Trampoline Club, based in Glenrothes, and also as chairperson of the Scottish Trampolining and Tumbling Technical Panel.

She has been head coach of her club since its inception in 2008 and has helped to nurture a number of national age-group champions, as well as steering her gymnasts to improve year on year.

She devotes hours of her own time to the sport despite working full-time as a commercial solicitor at a busy legal firm in Edinburgh.

Lynn was previously recognised at the 2017 Kirkcaldy & Central Fife Sports Council Awards when she was named Coach of the Year, while Flyers Trampoline Club were also runners-up in the Junior/Youth Team of the Year category.

She was also a runner-up in the Volunteer of the Year category at the 2018 Scottish Gymnastics awards ceremony.

In a Facebook post, Flyers Trampoline Club messaged: "A very proud congratulations to our super head coach Lynn.

"So richly deserved for everything you do for the club and the sport in Scotland."