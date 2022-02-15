Fife wrestler Andy Wild ready to rumble at ICW's Square Go

Andy Wild. Pic courtesy of ICW

Andrew Inch - known by his ring name Andy Wild - will enter Insane Championship Wrestling's Square Go, a 30-person elimination match where anything can happen.

Similar to the WWE’s Royal Rumble, the winner is granted a world title opportunity at a time of their choosing.

The event takes place on Sunday, February 20 at SWG3 in Glasgow. Wild made his wrestling debut in 2006 but relied on his day job as a car salesman to support his partner, Hannah, and son, Jacob.

Only recently did he see a way out of his day job by opening his own professional wrestling school, Fife Pro Wrestling Asylum (FPWA) in 2019.

Running a school for aspiring wrestlers of all ages, alongside his bookings as a professional wrestler, allowed him to hand his notice in to the car dealership and make wrestling his full-time living earlier this year.

“Winning the Square Go match to get a shot at the world title means everything to me. I'm the best version of myself I've ever been, and have never been more confident."

Among the other 29 opponents who Wild might find himself across the ring from is Big Damo, an Irish heavyweight who performed for WWE. During his time in WWE, Damo - then known as Killian Dain - was part of a group called Sanity.