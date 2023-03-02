Fifer Logan Rees marks return from US by being crowned Scottish cross-country champion

Logan Rees being presented with his prize for winning Saturday's national cross-country championships at Falkirk by Scottish Athletics president Ron Morrison (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

East Neuk’s Rees picked up a gold medal at Scottish Athletics’ national cross-country championships at Falkirk on Saturday, completing a 10.5km course at Callendar Park in 32 minutes and nine seconds.

That was six seconds faster than runner-up Jamie Crowe, representing Central Athletic Club, with 2020 and 2022 champion Crowe’s clubmate Hamish Hickey finishing third in 32:45.

It was the first time the Fife Athletic Club runner had competed at the Callendar Park championships for five years and he was delighted to be back, telling Scottish Athletics’ website afterwards: “I’ve always been obsessed with the national cross-country championships and Falkirk, but I am not quite sure why because I’ve been away in the States and not raced here since 2018.

“I guess it goes back to coming here as a kid and competing regularly in the age-group races.

“Jamie and I went into that last lap neck and neck and at times I wasn’t sure if I could stay with him or if he would get back.

“I put in a kick up the hill through the tents and got a bit ahead but even then he closed right up on me again.

“Thankfully I’ve had enough in me to win and it is special day for myself, my family, Fife Athletic Club, who I have represented for many years, and for someone like Ron Morrison.”

Making it a mutual admiration society, Morrison, president of Scottish Athletics, presented Rees with his medal and cup.

Rees was one of several members of the Fife club competing at Falkirk.

Steph Pennycook was third in 38:25 in the senior women’s race and Reiss Marshall was runner-up in the 6.3km men’s under-20 race in 20:39.

Alison Sutherland clocked a course personal best of 48:54 for 137th overall in the senior women’s race and her coach Michelle Johnstone ran it in 54:32.