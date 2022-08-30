Fifer Paul Reid a winner at double at his home-town racetrack

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cowdenbeath's Paul Reid in his Formula II at his home-town's Racewall (Photo: Jim Turner)

Reid, of Cowdenbeath, led all four Formula II races.

In the first, he led over the opening laps but then dropped back and wasn’t classified at the close, Mika Miller finishing first.

It was a different story in heat two as he was in the lead as soon as the race began and, despite coming under pressure during the closing stages of the race, held on to win.

Reid led the final until the closing stages, when he was moved off the racing line, and by the time he regained the line, he had dropped out of the top places, finally bringing his car home in eighth.

Saturday’s grand national gave Reid his second win of the night and again he led from start to finish, holding off Jonathan Hadfield and John Hogg.

Chris Burgoyne won the Chapman Trophy final from Hadfield and Liam Rennie.

In the saloons, Kennoway’s Ross Watters was hoping to make it three final wins in succession but it wasn’t to be.

In his heats he started with a ninth place, but in heat two he finished as runner-up.

Watters was soon embroiled in a three-car dice with Ian McLaughlin and Glenrothes’s Kyle Irvine, and whilst all three made progress through the field, in the end Watters had to be content with fifth spot, just behind Irvine.

The final was won by white-grader Robin Copland after leading from start to finish,s followed home by Declan Honeyman.

Micro F2 drivers were in action on Sunday, with Jeorgie Honeyman, of Cowdenbeath, representing Fife.

Oakley Grief dominated proceedings by going on to win all four races by a good margin, but Honeyman was ninth in heat one, tenth in the final and tenth in the last race of the night.

There is no racing at the Racewall next week, Formula II drivers being otherwise engaged at their world final at King’s Lynn in Norfolk, where Gordon Moodie, of Windygates, will be going for gold, along with Steven and Chris Burgoyne and Rennie.