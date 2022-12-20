Sean Saunders from Kirkcaldy and Grace Stirling from Culross are part of a 20-strong panel which is moving into its 11th year. They will attend their first meeting in January.

The recruitment process started in August with over 136 applications from young people aged 14-23. Interviews took place over the course of October and November, with the final panel members being selected this month.

The YPSP is a National Lottery-funded programme and is integral to sportscotland’s commitment to shaping young leaders in sport who will become the next generation of leaders to help move the Scottish sporting system above and beyond.

Grace Stirling from Culross and Sean Saunders from Kirkcaldy

Forbes Dunlop, interim chief executive, said: “I want to congratulate all 20 of our new panel members and welcome them to the family.

“They should all be extremely proud of themselves for coming through a challenging recruitment process. I am looking forward to working with them and hearing their thoughts and ideas on how we can further improve the sporting system.”

Kirsten Urquhart, chief executive of Young Scot, also paid tribute to the youngsters joining the set-up.