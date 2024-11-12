Fifers honoured at sportscotland Coaching, Officiating and Volunteering Awards

Pictured are Sportscotland COV awards winners including Fife's Ally Jack (1st left) and Craig Masson (2nd right) (Pic by Alan Peebles)

Two sports coaches from Fife have been honoured with awards at the sportscotland Coaching, Officiating and Volunteering (COV) Awards 2024.

Fife Cycle Speedway lead coach Craig Masson won the Community Coach of the Year while Ally Jack, Scottish Volleyball’s High Performance Indoor Coach and Coaching Manager claimed the Performance Pathway Coach of the Year.

Masson said: “I love the sport of cycle speedway and just seeing the enjoyment on the faces of everyone who comes along.

“We’re managing to get a lot of people involved in the sport. We’ve got a good ethos at the club that focuses on fun and that is helping to keep people coming back and attracting new people to the club.”

Jack added: “We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel. It’s a case of having high standards all the time. That doesn't mean anything is unattainable, it’s just reminders about the correct things. We make sure that the athletes feel like they are allowed to make errors as long as it’s in a process to try to change and improve their performance.”

Since the establishment of Fife Cycle Speedway in 2016, Masson has been the driving force behind its growth and success.

His approach to coaching has turned what began as an extracurricular activity at Queen Anne High School into a thriving community club that encourages participation from people of all ages and backgrounds. Masson has managed to create a supportive environment where individuals can develop their skills and build confidence.

He has shown a great commitment to inclusivity. Understanding that cost can often be a barrier to participation, he started a no-cost-to-participate model that allows individuals to engage in cycling without financial strain. By providing a loan system for bikes and basic kit, Masson ensures that anyone interested in trying the sport can do so without the burden of expenses.

This has made cycling accessible to kids and adults, significantly increasing participation levels. His high level coaching sessions, hard work and dedication have helped positively impacted the lives of countless people in the community.

(Continued on page 31)