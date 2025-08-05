Fifers on the run in all directions

Taking part in Sunday’s Glenshee 9 race were, from left, Glenn Barclay, Hilary Ritchie, Neil Millar, Neill Mitchell, Tania Wilson and Stephen Dickson (Pic: Fife Athletic Club)

Kirkcaldy Wizards and Fife Athletic Club members have been on the run in East Lothian, Dunfermline, the Highlands, Dundee and Dunoon over the last week.

The short but sharp Berwick Law hill-race took place in North Berwick, held last Wednesday, packs a sloping climb of 185m into a distance of 5.3km.

PH Racing Club’s 2025 Queen Anne 5k, named after the Dunfermline high school that hosts it, followed on Friday.

Sunday saw six Fife runners competing in the Glenshee 9, a 19-mile hill-race across the summits of the nine Munros bordering the Glenshee Ski Centre in the East Highlands.

From left, Ruan and Rhona Van Rensburg and Tony Martin all achieved podium positions at the Templeton Trail race

There were also Fife runners in action that same day at Dundee Road-Runners’ Templeton Trail race and at Saturday’s Dunoon 10k coastal road-race.

Four Fife athletes competed in the Berwick Law hill-race, with Tom Gough the first of them home, finishing fifth in 22:41 time.

Following him over the line were Ben Laing in 25:27 for 37th place, Stephen Dickson one place behind him in 25:33 and also second male runner aged 50 to 55 and Paul Harkins in 28:25 to finish in 100th place.

Friday evening’s QA 5k is split into five different races with the aim of ensuring competitors in each are up against fellow runners of similar ability, helping them strive for personal bests.

From left, Paul Harkins, Stephen Dickson and Ben Laing competed in Blast Running’s Berwick Law hill-race last Wednesday

That handful of races are run in descending order of predicted times, with the fastest runners competing in the last one.

In race one, Wizard Calum Reid clocked 20:38, to finish 16th. Also competing in that race was Fife AC’s Sandra Aitken, finishing 39th in 24:46.

Fife AC’s Graeme Syme finished fifth in race two in 18:20, followed by Rhona Van Rensburg, 23rd in 18:55; Andy Harley, 25th in 19:04, and Paul Harkins and Bryce Aitken, 44th and 45th respectively with times of 20:30 and 20:33.

Race three was when the serious business began to take shape, featuring the third-fastest female finisher of the evening, Pitreavie’s Rebecca Burns, in a time of 17:05, and Fife youngster Matthew Fisher clocking 17:32 for a 24th-placed finish.

That sub-elite race also saw Carter Taylor finish sixth in 15:54, Ruan Van Rensburg seventh in 15:59 and Scott McClung eighth in 16:01.

Race four featured the evening’s female champion, Central Athletic Club’s Morag Millar, going for gold in 16:15, placing 15th.

Also competing in that race was Fifer Jenny Selman, earning a silver medal for being the second-fastest female athlete at the event in 16:41, placing 30th.

Following her home were clubmates Glenn Barclay in 16:42 for 31st position and youngster Luke Fleming in 17:30 for 40th.

Race five saw a new course record time of 13:57 achieved by winner Sean Chalmers, of Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club.

Also making it home within a quarter of an hour were silver and bronze medallists Angus Smith, of Edinburgh’s Corstorphine Amateur Athletics Club, and Jamie Crowe, of Central Athletic Club, in respective times of 14:17 and 14:21.

Fife AC’s Alistair Gudgin placed 12th in 15:05 and fellow Fifer Jamie Lessels was 30th in 15:35.

Sunday morning’s Glenshee 9, scaled the peaks of nine Munros – Creag Leacach (987m), Glas Maol (1,068m), Cairn of Claise (1,064m), Tom Buidhe (957m), Tolmount (958m), Carn an Tuirc (1,019m), Carn Aosda (917m), Carn a’ Gheoidh (975m) and the Cairnwell (933m).

Glenn Barclay, back in action less than 48 hours after competing in the Queen Anne 5k, was the first Fife athlete to finish, doing so in four hours, 24 minutes and 57 seconds for 66th place overall.

There was also a noteworthy display by Stephen Dickson, clocking four hours, 44 minutes and 33 seconds to earn a top-100 ranking of 92nd, and his clubmate Neill Mitchell achieve d a time of five hours, 26 minutes and 48 seconds to finish in 123rd place.

Fife AC ladies Tania Wilson and Hilary Ritchie recorded times of 5:51:02 for 140th place and 6:08:13 for 152nd, and close behind was fellow Fifer Neil Millar in 6:08:15 for 153rd.

While their clubmates were scaling mountains at Ballater, four Fife AC runners were competing in the six-mile Templeton trail-race at Dundee.

Ruan Van Rensburg achieved a podium position, finishing third overall in 33:56, and his mother Rhona was female winner, and ninth all told, in 36:53. Tony Martin was first male aged 70 to 75 in a time of 40:04, ranking 20th overall, and Carrie Fox was 83rd in a time of 51:44.

Fife AC’s Hanna Andrejczuk took on the Dunoon 10k the day before, an out-and-back road-race on the southern banks of the Firth of Clyde, achieving podium rankings in two different categories, gold as first female and bronze for finishing third overall in 36:16.