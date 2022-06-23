Fifers set heir sights on Open place

The race is very much on for the final remaining places on the entry-list for the major with final qualifying set for four courses around the UK on Tuesday, June 28.

And those hoping to win a berth will have a better chance to do so with the number of places available at final qualifying being increased from a minimum of 12 to 16.

That means four golfers will now earn a place at the sport’s original championship from each of the final qualifying events being held at Fairmont St Andrews, Hollinwell, Prince’s and St Annes Old Links.

Fife's Peter Whiteford, a former European Tour pro, has made it through to final qualifying for the 150th Open

Amongst those hoping to win a spot at The Open are several local players and other Scots.

Amateur John Paterson from St Andrews’ New Club, Fifer Peter Whiteford, Liam Duncan from Dunnikier Park and Alan Berrington from Drumoig will tee up at the Fairmont along with former Masters winner Charl Schwartzel and the 2020 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open champion Aaron Rai.

Elsewhere, Ryder Cup player Andy Sullivan and Scotland’s two time major champion Sandy Lyle are also looking to qualify.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, executive director – championships at The R&A, said: “We have flexibility to increase the number of places available at final qualifying and have determined that we can offer four at each event this year.

“We already know that there is a strong motivation among golfers to secure a place in the field for The 150th Open at St Andrews and so with more places now on offer for this historic championship, we are looking forward to watching players compete in four exciting events next week.”

Final qualifying sees golfers compete over 36 holes of stroke play competition at each venue with the leading four golfers earning a place in The 150th Open at St Andrews.

The draws for each venue can be viewed via TheOpen.com