Fifers show Howe it’s done over Perthshire

Howe of Fife........................27

Perthshire...........................12

Perthshire made the journey to Cupar for a second-round cup game following their defeat in a high scoring encounter two weeks ago.

The Howe team contained a more balanced back division from the last encounter, Ian Aitken missing, replaced by Ryan Venters.

Stuart Dawson made his debut on the wing. In the forwards James Lawrie returned to captain the side. Ross Stockton came to prop for Dave Thomas.

Perthshire made the early running.

With the visitors applying the early pressure, it was against the run of play that Howe scored. A mazy run from fullback Sean Murray collected his fourth try in two games. It was too wide for the conversion.

The visitors took the lead with a well worked try when their fullback Aiden Watson was given plenty space to run in an unconverted score.

Soon after a deft little chip over the Howe defence was collected by winger Rabson Chipakupaku, who gratefully gathered the ball and scored close to the posts. Armitt converted.

Going into the last quarter of the half, Howe at last began to peg Perthshire back inside their half.

It was a rather fortuitous score, following what appeared to be a knock on from Thomson that closed the gap for Howe. Murray kicked the loose ball, gathering the ball to score by the posts. An easy conversion to draw Howe level was badly missed.

A third try was very much a forward’s effort.

It may have been more efficient to pass the ball wide to Howe backs in open space.

The forwards persisted with the pick and drive.

Cameron Willison on as a sub scored, with Jack Todd adding to the points.

Howe had regained the lead.

Fraser Allen was on at hooker and gave much needed directness to the forward drives. And to the scrum, as Howe turned the screw, pushing the heavier Perthshire pack on their own ball.

Howe should have increased their points advantage after the backs created a couple of scoring opportunities. Murray and James Barclay coming close. From one of these attacks, captain Lawrie burrowed over under the defence for another Howe score.

The final score for Howe was a well worked passage of play from the backs. Jack and Murray combined well to give Barclay space. He has shown his finishing touch over the last few weeks and once more evaded the defence to score wide out.

From a scrappy, unconvincing start the Howe demonstrated the strength and depth in the side to complete a second win in two weeks over Perthshire and now await the draw for the next round of the cup. Next week will present a far tougher test with a visit to Forfar and the revitalised Strathmore.