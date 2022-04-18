Fifers to the fore at the Racewall
It was a good night to be a Fife driver at the Cowdenbeath Racewall stock car meeting on Saturday where they won three out of the four finals and eight out of the 13 races run.
In the prostocks, Leven’s Dean McGill went on to win all three races in his category.
In the opening heat he had to fend off a determined challenge from Lochgelly’s Darren Rae whilst, in heat two, he had a slightly easier win.
As a result of his double success, he had to move back the grid and his win in the final was hard fought and he only managed to get through into the lead during the closing stages of the race.
Gordon Moodie, Windygates, had been racing his formula II at Skegness on Friday and started off by winning the opening heat but had to settle for third in heat two.
Moodie was seventh in the Allan Cuthill Memorial trophy final before picking up a second place in the grand national.
Dylan Smart, Kirkcaldy, continues to impress in the ORCi stock rods and, whilst he retired from the opening heat, he was third in the next finishing on the tail of second placed Michael Bethune.
Smart led the final for a considerable time but lost out during the closing stages and had to settle for second spot.
This Saturday it’s the main unlimited banger meeting in Scotland - the World Cup and there are over 60 drivers already booked in to race plus a reserve list.
The last time a Scottish driver won the World Cup was back in 1997.
Also racing on the night are the junior bangers and saloons with the meeting scheduled to start at the earlier time of 5pm.