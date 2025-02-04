Fife's Enigma Gymnastics Club lands one of the sport's highest honours

A gymnastics club from Levenmouth has been awarded with the highest of honours within the sport for its stellar service to the community.

Enigma Gymnastics Club – with members aged 10 to 25 from Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes – won Community Club of the Year (-250 members) at the 2025 British Gymnastics Awards, in large part due to its tireless devotion in ensuring gymnastics is an enjoyable, safe space for all.

And with the club having earned a stamp of approval at the highest level of all for its hard work, head coach Jennifer Noble expressed her gratitude to everyone who helped make it happen.

“To be honest, I still can’t believe it," she said.

"It’s such an honour for us to be nominated and then to win the category against other amazing clubs who are doing a similar role in their communities means so much to me and the rest of the volunteers at the club.

“Just a huge, huge thank you.

"It wouldn’t be the club that we have if it wasn’t for the parents.

“When we first opened up in 2011, there was an opportunity for all to take part and make the sport accessible to everybody and make activities accessible.

"Activities in sport are good for all ages.

“We’re just trying to give something back to young people and older gymnasts in the community.

"There’s a role for everybody in our club so just a massive thank you because it wouldn’t happen without them."

Enigma Gymnastics Club’s young participants regularly train in the Levenmouth Academy PE annexe and are non competitive so concentrate on performance. It can take them almost a whole year to perfect a gymnastics display.

The British Gymnastics Awards 2025 have seen a record-breaking number of nominations this year, focusing on those who have demonstrated a commitment to delivering an uplifting gymnastics experience for all and living the inclusive, aspirational and supportive values of the sport.

Sarah Powell, British Gymnastics CEO, said: "This year, we are thrilled to announce a record-breaking number of nominations for the British Gymnastics Awards, a testament to the extraordinary individuals and organisations that make our sport so special.

“These nominations highlight the incredible dedication and passion that ensure gymnastics remains enjoyable, safe, and accessible to everyone, creating lasting positive impacts for individuals, local communities and wider society.

“A standout theme this year has been the celebration of those who go above and beyond to deliver uplifting gymnastics experiences, exemplifying our core values: inclusive, supportive and aspirational.

“To all the finalists, congratulations on this remarkable achievement. Your hard work and commitment inspire us all, and you should be immensely proud of your contributions to our sport."

The 2025 British Gymnastics Awards recognise exceptional people and organisations that help keep gymnastics enjoyable, safe, and open to everyone, making a positive contribution to individuals, local communities, and wider society.

