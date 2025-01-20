Fife’s Enigma Gymnastics Club up for British prize

Enigma's young gymnasts showing off their poise on the gymnastics mat (Pics by Rebecca Lee Photograghy)

A gymnastics club based in Buckhaven has earned national recognition for its efforts in ensuring everyone has equal access to sport.

Enigma Gymnastics Club – with members aged 10 to 25 from Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes – has been nominated for the Community Club of the Year (-250 members) prize at the British Gymnastics Awards, in honour of its tireless work in supporting gymnasts of all ages and abilities.

The club’s young participants regularly train in the Levenmouth Academy PE annexe and are non competitive so concentrate on performance. It can take them almost a whole year to perfect a gymnastics display.

And with the club's efforts now bearing fruit with national recognition, head coach Jennifer Noble, of Kirkcaldy, could not contain her delight.

"We are honoured and delighted to be recognised as a finalist in the Community Club of the Year category,” she said.

"This is an amazing achievement for our gymnasts and volunteers who run the club.

"With such recognition we welcome the opportunity to share our story and let those further afield hear about what we do within the local community and how we contribute to providing a safe environment for young people and adults to take part in our sport."

The British Gymnastics Awards have seen a record-breaking number of nominations this year, focusing on those who have demonstrated a commitment to delivering an uplifting gymnastics experience for all and living the inclusive, aspirational and supportive values of the sport.

Enigma youngster in action

British Gymnastics want to shine a spotlight on exceptional people and organisations that help keep gymnastics enjoyable, safe and open to everyone, making a positive contribution to individuals, local communities and wider society.

Sarah Powell, British Gymnastics CEO, said: "This year, we are thrilled to announce a record-breaking number of nominations for the British Gymnastics Awards, a testament to the extraordinary individuals and organisations that make our sport so special.

“These nominations highlight the incredible dedication and passion that ensure gymnastics remains enjoyable, safe, and accessible to everyone, creating lasting positive impacts for individuals, local communities and wider society.

“A standout theme this year has been the celebration of those who go above and beyond to deliver uplifting gymnastics experiences, exemplifying our core values: inclusive, supportive and aspirational.

Youngsters receiving some expert tuition

“To all the finalists, congratulations on this remarkable achievement. Your hard work and commitment inspire us all, and you should be immensely proud of your contributions to our sport."

The 2025 British Gymnastics Awards recognise exceptional people and organisations that help keep gymnastics enjoyable, safe, and open to everyone, making a positive contribution to individuals, local communities, and wider society.

Search online for ‘British Gymnastics Awards’ for more information.