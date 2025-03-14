Fife's female cricketers team get kitted out

Fifes only women and girls cricket team were grateful to have received a generous donation of £740 from Dhoom Streatery in Dunfermline.

This funding will go towards purchasing new kit for their women and girls through Lacuna Sport, a small business that specializes in designing and producing kit specifically for women.

Based at Falkland Cricket Club, the Lomond Lynx bring together players from across Fife, Tayside, and Perthshire, including representatives from local clubs such as Arbroath, Largo, and Freuchie. The team is committed to providing opportunities for women to play cricket in an inclusive and supportive environment.

The Lomond Lynx entered the 2024 Beyond Boundaries T20 Scottish Cup for the first time in 2024.

“This sponsorship is a huge boost for the team," said Eilidh Green from Lomond Lynx. "Having access to kits designed specifically for women makes a real difference in comfort and performance. We’re incredibly grateful to Dhoom Streatery for their support.”

The Lomond Lynx are now seeking additional sponsors to help provide free kit for players this season, ensuring that financial barriers don’t stand in the way of participation.

“We want to make cricket as accessible as possible for women across the region,” Eilidh added. “Sponsorship allows us to offer free kit and create more opportunities for women to get involved in the sport.”

Businesses interested in supporting women’s cricket and helping the sport grow locally are encouraged to get in touch with Eilidh at [email protected].