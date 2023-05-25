Fife's veteran motorcycling champ Bob Grant sets ambitious target at Knockhill

The Fifer, a Pitscottie motorcycle business proprietor, has raced in Scotland, the British championship series, Isle of Man TT races and international events in Ireland, but his ultimate ambition is to win a road race in his 60th year to make it to wins in five decades.

The 57-year-old, who had taken a break from racing to concentrate on his business and nurture British superbike riders through the early stages of their careers, surprisingly showed up at a recent Knockhill meeting to compete in the superbike class on his 14-year-old 1,000cc Yamaha.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any doubts about the diminutive former champion’s pedigree were soon dispelled with a solid display of results over the weekend which culminated in a series of podium positions.

Bob Grant (right) pictured competing in recent event at Knockhill (Pics by Vicky Grant/Bob Mackenzie)

“I just wanted to see if I could still be competitive after such a long time away from racing,” Grant said.

“I keep my hand in with track days and personal tuition, but racing is a different matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The reason I fancied coming back was that I had a conversation with former British touring car racer Ian Forrest, who, although retired from the sport these days, had quipped about his success over the decades.”

Bob has always been an ambitious rider, a racer who has competed and beaten the world’s best on his day, with stars like Joey Dunlop and Guy Martin having to give their best during battles with the tenacious Fifer.

Bob (left) with his friend John McPhee, an ex-Moto GP rider

News about his return to racing has prompted a plethora of praise from the world of motorsport and racing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish racing megastar Niall Mackenzie, a frequent visitor to Fife as he runs superbike track days at Knockhill and is a strong supporter of developing future young riders, had these comments for one of his more seasoned racing pals.

“Over the years, Bob and myself have probably spent half our lives at Knockhill, so it was inevitable we would become friends,” Mackenzie, 61, from Denny, near Falkirk, said.

“That involvement moved up a level in 2002 when he worked with me in the early years of the Niall Mac Knockhill track days.

Bob is interviewed by the press post race

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then in 2008, I raced Bob’s CBR 600RR in my one and only outing in the class, taking two wins over an eventful but enjoyable Jock Taylor meeting.

“Bob hasn’t changed a bit over the years, and after already making a successful comeback in 2023, it seems he really will be around Scottish racing forever.”

TV commentator Duncan Vincent added: “It’s fantastic to see one of Scotland’s more popular elder statesmen make a comeback into the Scottish superbikes.

“He has lost none of his skills for riding, bike prep and set-up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this Sunday’s Knockhill Rewind Festival, Grant will get on track alongside the aforementioned Mackenzie and fellow racing legends such as grand prix winner Randy Mamola and moto-GP star John Hopkins.