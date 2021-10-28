Film crew following Windygates race ace Gordon Moodie
It turned out to be good night for Fife drivers in the Formula IIs at the Cowdenbeath Racewall on a dull and windy Saturday night.
Not only that, there was a film crew on hand, covering the rivalry between the British champion Gordon Moodie and the world champion Chris Burgoyne for a programme to be screened in the near future.
Once the meeting proper started, the drivers came across an in-form Moodie (Windygates) who went on to dominate the race and, after winning both of the heats, made a quick start when the final began .
By the half distance, he was sitting in fourth place and then through into second, running on the back bumper of the leader.
With only a handful of laps remaining, he dived to the inside of the leader, Euan Millar, to take over at the front of the pack before going through to make it a hat-trick of wins.