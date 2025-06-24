Fins Competitive Swim Club ace qualifies for British Open Water Championships

Fins swimmers (from left) Caleb Gray, Irys Blair and Lilian Blair competed in Dumfries and Galloway

Fins Competitive Swim Club star Caleb Gray qualified for next month’s British Open Water Championships in Sheffield by finishing third in the 13/14 years male 5k event at this month’s Scottish National Open Water Swimming Championships in Galloway Activity Centre.

An eventful start to the weekend at Loch Ken in Dumfries and Galloway had earlier seen 55 swimmers removed from the water by support boats after a thunderstorm hit not long after the start, seeing competitors relayed to the safety of the call room to await a restart.

After the 13/14 years male race did eventually get underway properly, it was won by Blair Tatlow, Garioch ASC, who finished two minutes 19 seconds ahead of Jansan Basketter, City of Glasgow Swim Team. He in turn ended one minute 52 seconds ahead of the Kirkcaldy club’s Gray.

Gray’s fellow Fins member Kristin Mackay, 17 to 24 years female, felt unwell following the first attempt at the 5k. She tried to have a go on the restart but ultimately could not continue and was removed from the water.

Day two of the championships proved to be the complete opposite of day one weather wise, with the sun shining, and there was more success for Fins swimmers.

Top performer for Fins was Lilian Blair, 13/14 years female, who won a silver medal in the 2k when finishing one minute 45 seconds behind Esmay Anderson of the University of Aberdeen Performance Team.

And there was more success for the aforementioned Gray who won a further two bronze medals in the 1k and 2k male events.

Winner of the 1k was Jansan Basketter, who finished one minute 50 seconds ahead of Step Rock ASC’s Matthew Gray, who narrowly edged namesake Caleb out of a silver medal by two seconds.

The 2K race was won by Han Diddee of Tynemouth ASC, who finished two minutes five seconds ahead of Blair Tatlow, with Fins representative Gray ending 34 seconds behind Tatlow.

The remaining Fins’ swimmer competing over the weekend was Irys Blair, a 15/16 years female swimmer, who just missed out on a bronze medal, again by two seconds, from Maia Stall of Step Rock ASC.

None of the events on day two were British Championships qualifiers.