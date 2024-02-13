Lilian Blair (1st left) with Cole Gray and Millie Whytock

Edinburgh’s Royal Commonwealth Pool was the venue for Blair’s remarkable exploits on February 3 and 4, striking gold in the 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly, 200m backstroke and 200m freestyle, as well as taking thirds in the 50m and 200m breaststroke, all in PBs.

The event, which saw the start of the 2024 long course season, saw Blair’s Kirkcaldy-based club achieve 40 long course PBs from 43 individual swims.

The only silver medal was won by Ethan Pate, 13 years boys, in the 200m butterfly.

Fins swimmers (from left) Grace Wilson, Jack Campbell, Ethan Pate, Adam Selbie, Finnley McDonald, Steven Pate, and in front of Finnley and Steven is Caleb Gray. Missing from the photo is Kristin Mackay. (Submitted pic)

He swam in all eight events available and qualified for a further five finals, finishing sixth in the 50m butterfly and 200m freestyle; seventh in the 200m backstroke and 200m breaststroke; and eighth in the 50m freestyle.

Caleb Gray, 13 boys, also did well in the 200m butterfly, finishing just behind Pate to take the bronze medal. He made a further two finals, taking fourth in the 200m freestyle and sixth in the 200m backstroke.

Millie Whytock, 11/12 girls, swimming in her first District Championship, claimed a bronze medal in the 50m backstroke, an excellent achievement as she was the only 11-year-old to qualify for the final.

Adam Selbie, 14 boys, had fourth place finishes in both the 50m butterfly and 50m breaststroke.

He also finished a comfortable second in the heats of the 200m backstroke but then had to withdraw from the rest of the meet.

In his first District event, Jack Campbell, 11/12 boys, was fourth in the 200m freestyle and 10th in the 50m butterfly.

Kristin Mackay, 16 girls, withdrew after finishing sixth in both the 200m breaststroke and 200m butterfly.

Cole Gray, 11/12 boys, ended sixth in the 200m freestyle, while Finnley McDonald, 15 boys, made the 200m freestyle final and finished eighth.