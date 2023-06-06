News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets

Fins Competitive Swim Club: Five wins for members at Lochore Meadows competition

Five Fins Competitive Swim Club junior members had two Open Wins, three District wins, an Open third place and two District second places in Sunday’s Scottish East District Open Water Championships at Lochore Meadows.
By Ken White
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 14:28 BST
Irys Blair, Adam Selbie, Kristin Mackay, Ethan Pate and Caleb Gray at Lochore MeadowsIrys Blair, Adam Selbie, Kristin Mackay, Ethan Pate and Caleb Gray at Lochore Meadows
Irys Blair, Adam Selbie, Kristin Mackay, Ethan Pate and Caleb Gray at Lochore Meadows

Swimmers from as far apart as Dumfries to Aberdeenshire took part in the Open and East District categories, with participating juniors in three age groups – 11/12, 13/14 and 15/16.

In calm water and with weather conditions kind, the Kirkcaldy club’s top swimmer was Kristen Mackay, 15/16 Women, who won both the Open and East District events and landed the junior trophy for fastest female junior swimmer with a time of 13 minutes, 16 seconds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mackay was making a rare appearance for Fins, and while she is from Kirkcaldy and a member of Fins, her first claim club is currently Perth City who she trains with and she also attends school in Perthshire.

Another double Open and East District winner was Caleb Gray, 11/12 Men, who won that age group in a time of 16 minutes, 5 seconds.

Most Popular

Irys Blair, 13/14 Women, was an East District winner in her age group in 14 minutes, 26 seconds which also gave her fifth place in the Open class.

Ethan Pate, 11/12 men, was the second East District swimmer in 16 minutes, 59 seconds, which gained him third place in the Open category.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The remaining swimmer was Adam Selbie, 13/14 men, who was second East District swimmer in 13 minutes, 58 seconds, giving him seventh place in the Open class.

Related topics:Swimmers