Irys Blair, Adam Selbie, Kristin Mackay, Ethan Pate and Caleb Gray at Lochore Meadows

Swimmers from as far apart as Dumfries to Aberdeenshire took part in the Open and East District categories, with participating juniors in three age groups – 11/12, 13/14 and 15/16.

In calm water and with weather conditions kind, the Kirkcaldy club’s top swimmer was Kristen Mackay, 15/16 Women, who won both the Open and East District events and landed the junior trophy for fastest female junior swimmer with a time of 13 minutes, 16 seconds.

Mackay was making a rare appearance for Fins, and while she is from Kirkcaldy and a member of Fins, her first claim club is currently Perth City who she trains with and she also attends school in Perthshire.

Another double Open and East District winner was Caleb Gray, 11/12 Men, who won that age group in a time of 16 minutes, 5 seconds.

Irys Blair, 13/14 Women, was an East District winner in her age group in 14 minutes, 26 seconds which also gave her fifth place in the Open class.

Ethan Pate, 11/12 men, was the second East District swimmer in 16 minutes, 59 seconds, which gained him third place in the Open category.

