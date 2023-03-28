Fins Competitive Swim Club: Taylor is top performer as Fins take four medals in the capital

Erin Taylor was in medal-winning form in Edinburgh (Library pic)

In the breaststroke Taylor, who swims in the 17 years and over category, was beaten by 22-year-old Katie Robertson of Edinburgh University swim team, but swam her second fastest long course time when just missing out on a PB by 0.17 seconds.

In the individual medley it was a 19-year-old Edinburgh University swimmer who got the touch over Taylor, who also finished 17th in the freestyle from 33 swimmers.

Also representing Kirkcaldy-based Fins was Adam Selbie who took silver in the 13 years boys backstroke after an all Fife battle which saw him just touched out by Alex Holmes of Glenrothes by 0.54 seconds. Selbie recorded a 3.19 second PB in the event.

Selbie also landed backstroke bronze, when he recorded the second largest PB for Fins’ swimmers, beating his previous best by 12.59 seconds.

Fins’ other four finalists were:

Ethan Pate, 11/12 boys, fourth in individual medley, fifth in butterfly and freestyle and sixth in breaststroke, second reserve (10th) for backstroke final.

Irys Blair, 13 girls, fourth in backstroke, sixth in individual medley, seventh in freestyle, 11th in butterfly, 16th in breaststroke.

Caleb Gray, 11/12 boys, fifth in individual medley, sixth in butterfly, seventh in freestyle, second reserve for the breaststroke final, 11th in backstroke (PB by 11.42 seconds).

Lilian Blair 11/12 girls, eighth in breaststroke, second reserve for backstroke final, 13th in freestyle.

Fins’ Eva Watson, Lilian Blair, Caleb Gray and Ethan Pate finished fourth in both the 11/12 years mixed 4x50m medley and freestyle relays.

Most improved swimmer Irys Blair knocked 22.13 seconds off her individual medley best, 9.93 seconds off the butterfly, 9.50 seconds off the breaststroke and 9.39 seconds off the backstroke.

Eva Watson, 11/12 girls, was second reserve for the butterfly and finished 19th in the breaststroke.