Fins CSC: Kirkcaldy swimmer back from Granite City with dual gold medal haul

Erin Taylor with her medals

The Scottish Summer Meet ran from Thursday through to Sunday evening.

Top swimmer for Fins was Erin Taylor, 17/18 years girls, who competed in four swims and not only won two gold medals but set a new Fins’ club record in the 200m individual medley in a time of 2 minutes 24.95 seconds.

This beat the previous time, set by Sarah Chapman at the Edinburgh International Meet in February 2009, by 1.29 seconds.

Taylor has had an exceptional year so far, as this was her seventh club record since January – three short course and four long course.

Her second gold came in the 400m individual medley and both medals were won by a comfortable margin.

In addition, Taylor also qualified for two further finals and finished in eighth place in both the 100m butterfly and 100m freestyle.

She has one further competition before the summer break as she heads off to Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, Sheffield, for the British Summer (age group) Championships, which run from July 22-28.

Mark Scott, 16 years boys, competed in three events, all freestyle, where he just missed out on a medal in the 1500m, finishing in fourth place. He was also 10th in the 400m and was first reserve (11th ) for the final of the 200m.

The two remaining swimmers, who had just one swim, narrowly missed out on a reserve spot for the finals.