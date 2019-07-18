Fins in the swim at Scottish Summer Meet

The Scottish Summer Meet, for swimmers between the ages of 12 to 18, was held at the Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh, from Thursday through until Sunday evening.

Fins Swimming Club had eight swimmers competing in 34 swims, again very successfully, with several good PBs, including another two club long course records.

The swimmers achieved 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals plus a further 23 top 10 finishes.

Top swimmer for Fins was 13 year old, Erin Taylor who set both new club records.

Swimming in the 14 years girls age group, Erin set the records in 50m Breaststroke, in a time of 35.67 seconds, which reduced the previous record, set by Sarah Chapman at the Scottish National Open Championships in June 2007, by 0.14 seconds.

She did it again in the 200m Breaststroke in a time of 2 minutes, 43.96 seconds, which was a 3.79 second PB and reduced the previous record, again set by Sarah Chapman, this time at the Edinburgh International Meet, in February 2009, by 1.46 seconds. Quite an achievement for the 13 year old.

Although she set two Club records Erin didn’t manage to win either event, taking the silver medal in the 200m Breaststroke, and losing out to Nula Gow of Garioch by just over a second, and in the 50m Breaststroke she just missed out on the medals, finishing in 4th place, but in a blanket finish was just 0.73 seconds behind the winner Saskia Wade, City of Glasgow.

Erin did, however, win gold in the 200m Individual Medley. She also won a bronze in the 100m Breaststroke and finished 4th in the 100m Freestyle, 5th in the 100m Butterfly and 8th in the 50m Butterfly.

Fins’ other medallist was 13 year old Mark Scott, 12/13 years boys who won bronze in the 100m Breaststroke, achieving his first National medal. Mark also finished 6th in both the 50m Breaststroke and 400m Freestyle, 7th in the 200m Breaststroke, and 8th in the 50m Freestyle, 50m Butterfly, 200 Individual Medley, and 400m Freestyle.

He also just missed out on another finishing as first reserve for the 100m Freestyle final,in 9th place. Mark also achieved the largest improvement reducing his 400m Freestyle time by 5.22 seconds.

The other top 10 finishers were: Theo Goodfellow, 17/18 boys, 4th – 50m Breaststroke; 6th – 200m Breaststroke; 8th – 100m Breaststroke, Esme Lee, 12/13 girls, 4th – 200m Backstroke; 1st reserve – 100m Backstroke final, Nicole Reynolds, 17/18 girls, 5th – 200m Breaststroke; 6th – 100m Breaststroke and 800m Freestyle, 7th – 50m Breaststroke; and 8th – 400m Freestyle and Erin O’Connor, 16 years girls, 1st reserve – 50m Backstroke final.

Blair Wardlaw (15) and Ben Lewis (15) also qualified.