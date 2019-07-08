Fireworks expected when Racewall resumes

When the stock cars return to the Cowdenbeath Racewall on July 27, spectators are in for a treat with the saloon drivers rolling out to contest their Scottish Championship.

This particular meeting usually provides fireworks during one stage of the race and last year it was mainly at the close of the race.

At one time Ross Watters (Leven) had a big lead but the combination of two race suspensions saw him drop to third spot and he’ll be keen to make up ground again.

Ian McLaughlin (Auchterarder) took the lead only to lose out to Graeme Shevill (Motherwell) but on the last lap McLaughlin and Shevill were side by side.

In steps Watters to make it a spectacular finish making a last bend lunge whish sent the McLaughlin car heading to the wall, Shevill’s climbing up the wall but with a nudge from Luke Grief (Stenhousemuir) the Watters car spun.

Despite suffering a shoulder injury, which kept him out for the remainder of the season McLaughlin held on to win from the defending champion Kyle Irvine (Glenrothes).

This year we can probably expect to see much of the same but add Barry Russell (Brechin), Paul Honeyman (Stenhousemuir), Tam Rutherford Jnr (Dunipace) and Graeme Shevill (Motherwell) into the mix.

Mind you a lot will depend on the public draw and the conditions and there is no saying that one of the lower grade drivers won’t make a break and then running away to win the title.

The Craig McNicoll Memorial meeting, which is to be held at the Cowdenbeath Racewall on August 10 is to be an open meeting for the 1300 Saloons which allows drivers from all organizations to attend subject to permission from their promotion.

The number had been capped to 50 cars but that has now been removed and it is anticipated that there could be 60 1300 Saloon drivers racing.

Coupled to that there are Turner trophies up for grabs in the saloons, minis and micro F2s.