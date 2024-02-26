First Fife Parasports Festival welcomed by MSP Claire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hosted by Scottish Disability Sport, Disability Sport Fife (SCIO) and Fife Active Schools, the event brought together clubs and coaches from across Fife, alongside sport governing bodies, in a day of activity to support their ongoing program to engage children and young people with disabilities in sport and physical activity.

The Festival saw participants try a range of sports and activities, including wheelchair basketball, football, athletics, swimming, short tennis and boccia.

Claire said: “I was delighted to join all those taking part in Fife’s first Parasport Festival, and to speak to some of the participants about why sport is so important to them. While this is the first time Fife has hosted a Parasport Festival, across the region we have a number of organisations involved in delivering opportunities for children and young people with disabilities in sport and physical activity, with many of them taking part on the day.

