First national schools shinty win for Aberdour Primary
Aberdour came back from 1-0 down to beat St Columbus 3-1 in the sides’ semi-final, sealing a final spot against Bun-sgoil Ghaidhlig Loch Aber.
In a final which featured impressive shinty from both sides, Murdo MacColl opening the scoring for Aberdour in this tournament decider.
Further strikes by Flynn Wilson, Rueben Hilditch, Connor Cook and Murdo MacColl (penalty) sealed victory and the Burntisland school’s first ever National Finals win.
Aberdour showed great determination, teamwork and shinty throughout the entire day.
Jack Ferguson of tournament sponsors Ferguson Transport and Shipping presented the trophy and medals to all the players.