First nominations in to honour Kirkcaldy & district’s tops sportsmen and women

The region’s long-running awards ceremony makes a welcome for the first time since the pandemic, and it is looking to honour the best individuals and teams a well as celebrating the great work done by coaches and volunteers.

The Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council event has been running for almost 15 years and is recognised as one o0f the very best in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards ceremony doesn’t take place until Thursday, March 30 - but the judges are preparing for a busy winter to put together the finalists - and they want to see your nominations as soon as possible.

Past Junior Award winners Mirren Foy and Oscar Birrell (Pics: Paul Cranston)

They can be submitted online very easily, and the names you could put forward could end up being honoured at Fife College next Spring.

George MacDonald, who chairs the awards committee, said: “Nominating is a very straight forward process online - and the first ones were submitted straight away once we launched the site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “What is amazing is that every year we come across sports new to us. The variety is incredible, and it is fantastic to read about their achievements.”

Nominations across a whole range of categories are now open, and in a bid to recognise the achievements of clubs and individuals during the pandemic. The entry period will cover the last 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sports council covers a geographical patch from Burntisland to Leven and Glenrothes.

The awards are open to anyone in the catchment area, or who are members of a club within it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Individuals who live outwith the area can be nominated provided they are members of a club within the area - and provided they are not shortlisted for a similar award in their home area.

The nominations should cover the period between July 1, 2021 and December 31, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Categories include top junior, up to the age of 16, and top youth which covers 16-21.

The junior category is sponsored by Fife Police, and the youths by MacGregor Solicitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Past winners sum up the diversity of sports honoured. In 2016, the trophy went to young trampolinist Oscar Birrell, a member of Flyers Trampoline Club - which trains at Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre in Glenrothes.

In 2019, ice hockey player Mirren Foy was honoured. The Fife Flames player was called up to Team GB for the Youth Olympics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s inspiring to see what they do and the level of competition they reach,” said George. “It’s what keeps us going.”

The categories for 2021/22 are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Junior Award is open to for those born 2006/7 or later, and the Youth Award to anyone born between 2001/2 and 2005/6 inclusive.

The other categories are: Senior Award (born 2000/1 or earlier); Disability award; Junior/Youth Team award (Team members born 2001/2002 or later); and Team Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also an award to recognise the coach of the year and celebrate the achievements of an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the performance of their club’s members.

And the awards night will also honour an individual - it could be a coach, official or administrator - for their voluntary contribution to sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad