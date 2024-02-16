News you can trust since 1871
Fishing: dates confirmed for Kingdom championship

The dates for the Kingdom Fly Fishing Championship, which will have two heats and a final, have been confirmed.
By Nigel Duncan
Published 16th Feb 2024, 09:08 GMT
Eden Springs hosts heat one on Saturday, June 1, and there are 26 spaces and Ballo Fishery is the venue for heat two on Sunday, July 14, and there are 20 spaces here. The final is back at Eden Springs on Saturday, September 28, and there are 26 slots. Entry is £25 and is non-refundable and must be paid before places are confirmed.Anglers then pay their fishing fees on the day of the heat or final and entries are being taken from March 1. Flybox and Allt Fishing are sponsors.Sea fishing now and the next round of the Edinburgh New Year Shore Angling League sponsored by The Edinburgh Angling Centre and The Fishing Meagastore plus Cox and Rawle is at Portobello on Friday, February 23.

