Fixtures day for 2019-20 ice hockey season

Fife Flyers fans have today marked in red – because it’s Fixtures Day!

The Elite League will begin working on the 2019-20 schedule covering the league and Challenge Cup action.

All teams will be represented at the meeting which is followed by a draft schedule to the board on Wednesday.

But, in common with teams across the league, Flyers’ fans will have to wait for possibly up to a fortnight before the dates are all confirmed before they can start planning any road trips or double header weekends.

Mike Hicks, the EIHL’s hockey operations manager, said: “Teams will leave this meeting with their draft fixtures, which firstly they need to take away and make sure they can honour all of the home dates given to then.

“We are expecting to need at least a fortnight of checking and then requests for changes to be submitted to the league, before we have the final version ready for publication.”

He added: “We would like the fixtures to go public as quickly as possible, but it’s also important that we aren’t making changes to the schedule after it’s been announced.

“We know it’s something everyone is excited to see, and the fantastic lengths fans go to in supporting their team, so we will publish the full list as soon as we’re able to do so.”