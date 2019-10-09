Former Bell Baxter pupil George Horne bags a hat-trick as Scotland hammer Russia

George Horne races off in support during his Howe of Fife days.
George Horne races off in support during his Howe of Fife days.

George Horne may have been one of the smallest players on the park as Scotland faced Russia on Wednesday morning - but the impact he made was huge.

The former Howe of Fife man became just the fifth Scot to score a World Cup hat-trick in the nation's 61-0 win, joining Gavin Hastings, John Jeffrey, Iwan Tukalo and Ally Hogg in the roll of honour.

Scrum half George joined brother Peter, both ex-pupils at Bell Baxter, in the starting line-up as Scotland started the game knowing they needed a bonus point win ahead of their crunch meeting with host nation Japan on Sunday.

It was never in doubt, as a George Horne inspired side battered the Russians from beginning to end.

Things could have been even better for the younger Horne brother had he not been denied a fourth try because of a forward pass in the build up.

His hopes of matching Gavin Hastings' record of four tries in a World Cup test were ended after 66 minutes when he was replaced by Chris Harris to a deserved standing ovation.

In the end, a near flawless Scotland performance set up Sunday's show down.