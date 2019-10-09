Former Bell Baxter pupil George Horne bags a hat-trick as Scotland hammer Russia

George Horne may have been one of the smallest players on the park as Scotland faced Russia on Wednesday morning - but the impact he made was huge.

The former Howe of Fife man became just the fifth Scot to score a World Cup hat-trick in the nation's 61-0 win, joining Gavin Hastings, John Jeffrey, Iwan Tukalo and Ally Hogg in the roll of honour.

Scrum half George joined brother Peter, both ex-pupils at Bell Baxter, in the starting line-up as Scotland started the game knowing they needed a bonus point win ahead of their crunch meeting with host nation Japan on Sunday.

It was never in doubt, as a George Horne inspired side battered the Russians from beginning to end.

Things could have been even better for the younger Horne brother had he not been denied a fourth try because of a forward pass in the build up.

His hopes of matching Gavin Hastings' record of four tries in a World Cup test were ended after 66 minutes when he was replaced by Chris Harris to a deserved standing ovation.

In the end, a near flawless Scotland performance set up Sunday's show down.