Former captain wins Cupar's Peri Cup

Members of the local golf club held their annual away day for the famous trophy

The Peripatetic, known better as the Peri, Cup is a magnificent original Victorian trophy, played for since 1873 which is on display at the British Golf Museum in St Andrews.

Nowadays players compete for a new trophy, but this year the museum allowed the original to leave for the event, the first time it had been seen by club members in the open since 1973.

This year’s running also gave a chance for the members to pay tribute to club president Joe Manson, who was attending his last event, having been almost ever present since 1975.

Some 30 members arrived at Kirriemuir Golf Club to compete for for the Peri this year.

A competition held in the morning was for the Peri itself and produced a very close finish.

Current holder Colin Knight teed off first and, after a keenly fought round, former captain Hugh Ironside emerged the winner, with a nett score of 65, two strokes ahead of Keith Ridley and three strokes better than Jason Steele.

The afternoon event was a Texas scramble for eight teams.

The winners were the team of Colin Knight, Graham Honeyman and Ian Whyte who returned a winning net score of 27 for the nine holes.

Following refreshments, Cupar’s vice-captain Neil Winton presented the Peri Cup and prizes.

He congratulated Ironside and the other winners and thanked Kirriemuir Golf Club for their excellent hospitality.

He also thanked Stewart Wilson who had organised the event.

He then presented a special award to club president Joe Manson to commemorate his final Peri outing.

Joe’s first was in 1975 and he has won the trophy twice, at King James in 1983 and Glenisla in 2001.

A club spokesman said: “It had been a great day and, as one of the world’s oldest golf club outings, the Peri continues to hold a very special place in the Cupar Golf Club calendar.”

The club is still active with competitions and social events.