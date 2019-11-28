Former Fife Flyer makes shock move to join rivals

Chad Smith with the Gardiner Conference trophy. Pic: Steve Gunn
Former Fife Flyers forward Chad Smith has signed for rivals Glasgow Clan.

The move comes just days after he announced on social media he was leaving the Kirkcaldy club.

Smith, a GB international, left Flyers after very limited ice time this season – he said he was “gutted” to leave his home town team.

Now, the 20-year old has gone west to join Clan.

Zack Fitzgerald, head coach, said he was delighted to add another up and coming home grown talent to his line-up.

He commented: “Chad is another young Scottish player with great potential

“We are in a position to give him an opportunity, he is eager and has a great head on his shoulders.”

The move west will almost certainly spark a huge reaction among Flyers fans who were dismayed to see the departure of a local player from the roster.