Former Howe of Fife centre Peter Horne to coach part-timers

Former Howe of Fife centre, and current Scottish international, Peter Horne, is to take a step into coaching.

Stirling County have announced that the Glasgow Warriors player, along with Eddie Pollock, will assist Ben Cairns with their Super 6 side.

The Super 6 is a new and separate tournament within Scottish Rugby’s competition structure.

It will be played by part-time professional players and will become the top tier of domestic rugby in Scotland, with the aim of increasing playing standards, by better-developing Scottish players, coaches and match officials to feed talent into the full-time professional game.

It is designed to improve standards in the domestic game through a consistent quality of games and an environment where aspiring players, coaches and match officials are challenged.

Six clubs have been awarded Super 6 licences for the first five seasons of the competition: Ayr, Boroughmuir, Heriot’s, Melrose, Stirling County and Watsonians.