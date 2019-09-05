Former Howe of Fife trio get set for Scotland's World Cup charge

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has announced his squad for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan later this month.

And three of the 31 men selected cut their teeth in Cupar with the Howe of Fife.

Brothers Peter and George Horne, along with Jamie Ritchie, have all represented the Duffus Park club in seasons gone by.

The level of alumni in the national team is naturally a source of pride for the Cupar club who will be watching on with added interest to Scotland’s fortunes.

President Chris Reekie said: “The Howe are delighted both Peter and George Horne will be in Japan with Scotland for the Rugby World Cup, along with Strathkinness’s Jamie Ritchie, who played for the Howe while still at Strathallan School.

“All the club members will be watching their progress with immense pride, willing them and the whole squad to do well.

“Their involvement presents the opportunity for Howe to engage with the wider local community and showcase the values which rugby can bring, and what the club is so passionate about delivering.”

Hundreds of supporters turned out at Linlithgow Palace to see Townsend announce his squad and name Edinburgh hooker Stuart McInally as captain.

The group features a split of 17 forwards and 14 backs, each of whom was announced one-by-one as part of a live squad reveal.

Head coach Townsend said: “We’re delighted with the squad and believe we’ve picked a group capable of playing our best rugby and doing this consistently throughout the tournament.

“The players have worked hard to be in the best physical shape of their careers and we know that when they play to their potential they are capable of beating any team in the world.”

Scotland are grouped with Ireland, Japan, Russia and Samoa.