As a former winner of the overall sports personality and para athlete of the year titles at previous editions of the Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council Awards, Kirkcaldy’s Derek Rae has experienced at first hand the pride of receiving accolades from your own people.

Derek Rae gets 2019 sports personality award from ex-Fife Free Press sports reporter Paul McCabe (Pic Paul Cranston)

And the para-athletics star is excited by the prospect of the next edition of the awards which is taking place at Fife College in Kirkcaldy on Thursday, March 7.

Rae told the Fife Free Press: “Every year I go the awards ceremony I’m always amazed.

"For Kirkcaldy being such a small town, the strength in depth of the sporting talent across all sports – whether it be athletics, football, hockey, gymnastics, trampolining – there are so many talented groups in Kirkcaldy alone.

“It’s a joy to be there to support that and to witness who’s all there, to hear the stories, the success and how people have become more resilient. It’s just an amazing night."

Nominations for Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council’s awards are open until January 12, 2024 and covers achievements in 2023. The sports council covers a geographical patch from Burntisland to Leven and Glenrothes.

The awards are open to anyone in the catchment area, or who are members of a club within it.

Individuals who live outwith the area can be nominated provided they are members of a club within the area - and provided they are not shortlisted for a similar award in their home area. Full details online at https://www.kcfsportscouncil.co.uk/

Despite his fantastic history of receiving awards at the annual ceremony, Rae was honest to admit that he won’t be getting nominated for the event’s next staging, after only recently returning to training after missing a long period of action due to an ankle injury.

"My last race was in October 2022,” he said. “At the Great Scottish Run in Glasgow.