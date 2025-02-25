Forth Tay table tennis stars win league for second straight promotion

Jim Wilson (left) with clubmates Alastair Nunn and Lance Stockdale

Despite having only gained promotion in their debut competitive season last term, Forth Tay table tennis team have won Scottish National League Division 3 to go up for a second year in a row.

Team player/manager Jim Wilson, 57, a former Scotland junior international and Scottish Government civil servant now living in Dalgety Bay, said: “Winning Division 3 kind of surpassed expectations because I think we had initially aimed for a mid-table finish because the standard in the Scottish National Leagues is generally pretty high.

"Our performances were excellent. We played seven matches between October and February (at either Bathgate or Royal High School in Edinburgh) won them all, and actually won a total of 38 out of the 42 games.

“A lot of the games were really tight, but to have that level of consistency is quite remarkable at that level.

From left, Forth Tay players Tales Yamamoto, Sarah Kenhard and Yiming Tang

"The team members were delighted with the outcome at the end.

"Going up to Division 2 now, I think our initial expectation would probably be that we’re looking for mid-table. However I think that if we can retain the same squad, I think we should be targeting top two.”

Wilson’s first team colleagues this year have been Kirkcaldy native Tales Yamamoto, Sarah Kenhard of Dunfermline and Yiming Tang who is based in Edinburgh.

Forth Tay still have a chance for a promotion double, as their second team is third in Division 5 with one round of fixtures remaining, meaning a win in their final match could vault them into the top two positions.

The club, which uses Inverkeithing Civic Centre as its playing base, is always on the lookout for new members. Email Jim Wilson at [email protected]