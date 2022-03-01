Foster calls on Fifers to make a splash with Swimathon

Mark Foster

The swimming hero is helping to highlight the annual fundraiser which raises money for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.

He is urging people of all ages and abilities to enter the sponsored event taking place at pools across Scotland from May 6-8, including Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre.

With a variety of distances to choose from - from 400m up to 30.9k - Swimathon offers a challenge for swimmers young and old, new and experienced. People can participate individually or as part of a team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swimathon participants in action.

Any swimmers who can’t make one of the organised sessions can sign up to MySwimathon, which takes place from 29 April -15 May, and choose a time and venue that suits them.

After another challenging year for the sport, following the impact of the pandemic, Foster is championing the positive power of swimming to help inspire people to get back to the pool.

He said: “Swimming is a fantastic form of exercise, with a wide range of benefits for both your physical and mental health and is accessible to people with varying abilities and needs.

"So, whether you’re a keen swimmer who is in the pool all the time, prefer to be in open water or if you are just dipping your toes in for the first time, Swimathon is the perfect challenge for everyone.

"That’s why I’m asking everyone to get involved and feel the benefits of this fantastic sport whilst raising money for two great charities in Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.”

Swimathon is the world’s largest annual swimming fundraiser. Since launching in 1986, more than 750,000 swimmers have taken part, raising over £55 million for charitable causes.

This year will also see the Swimathon Foundation donate £2.50 from the entry fee of everybody taking part at an official Swimathon venue to help protect these pools for the future.

Not only will taking part help to raise money, moderate exercise such as swimming can help build stamina, burn calories and keep a healthy body weight.