Frankie is on target for St Andrews Rifle Club

Frankie Calder, a year 13 pupil at St Leonards School, is in magnificent form and also recently won the National Smallbore Rifle Association (NSRA) 2020-21 Individual Junior League, Division 1 for the third consecutive year.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Over the summer and early autumn, a number of St Andrews members competed in the Cumbria Individual League in prone rifle, air rifle and air pistol with Jim Ward winning his division and Patrick Jess, Neil Calder, Lawrence Cooper and Mike Wray all coming second in their respective divisions.