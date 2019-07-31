Freuchie club mourns the loss of a major figure

Members and associates of Freuchie Cricket Club have been deeply saddened to hear of the death of a true club stalwart.

News of Harry Barclay’s passing had been met with “great, great sadness” by all at Muir Road.

In a tribute, club president Robbie Birrell posted on its Facebook page: “Harry was a Freuchie CC man through and through, coming up through the ranks to play for the first XI.

“He is a legend here and will be sorely missed.

“Harry made a huge amount of friends through cricket.

“He scored for the club for over 20 years and often scored for the Forty Club.

“Not afraid to tell the players where they were going wrong on a Saturday night, over a Haig’s, he had the respect of all of us.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Mr Birrell indicated there would probably be an internal memorial to Harry at the club in due course, such as the installation of a plaque.

Harry, a past president at Freuchie,would be sadly missed, said Mr Birrell.

“He was a very well-liked member of the club and very passionate about Freuchie Cricket Club.

“Sadly, another character is out of the Scottish game.”

Over 50 comments offering condolences and tributes had been posted on the club’s Facebook page in tribute to Harry page by the middle of this week, with many recalling his presence at the club, the pleasure of his company and his friendly personality.

Harry’s funeral arrangments were being finalised as the Fife Herald went to press but it is understood the service will take place next week.