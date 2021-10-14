Freuchie husband and wife team recognised for their efforts
A husband and wife team who dedicate their spare time to Freuchie Bowling Club have been recognised by the national body for the sport.
In June the inaugural Bowls Scotland national volunteer awards were launched the celebrate the nation’s dedicated club members.
After the nominations opened, Freuchie’s Grant and Coral Gifford received a number of votes and a decision was made to give them a joint award.
A Freuchie BC spokesman said: “Grant and Coral have worked tirelessly over the last few years to promote and improve the club.
"They have increased our membership from around 60 members to 168 which is amazing. The club has seen many renovations all of which would not be possible without them. During the pandemic they helped the community, providing shopping delivery services.”