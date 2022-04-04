Friday night track date hailed a success

Fife racer Dylan Smart, winner of the stock rod final

The formula II stars of the Stock Car Superstars television programme, Gordon Moodie, from Windygates, and Chris Burgoyne were in action against each other for the first time this season and both were in good form.

Moodie won the first heat and Burgoyne the second as the races went true to form.

During the final it was a close thing between them both.

Moodie was running just clear of Burgoyne for most of the race before going through to chalk up his 477th final win of his career.

In fact, from October last year until the weekend, Moodie has raced seven times and won all seven finals he’s competed in.

The other success came during the ORCi stock rods and it was white grader Dylan Smart from Kirkcaldy who did so.

The meeting, though, for Smart didn’t start well when his car died on the grid and had to be pushed off the track.

Smart was back out for the final where he made a good start to lead and as the laps dwindled so too did his lead.

Over the closing few laps he had four other drivers trying to take the lead away and despite damage to the front of his car held on to win.

For his pains he was presented with a tyre courtesy of Alex Hunter Race Preparations.

The ministox races were without doubt exciting with Jake Wilson, Lochgelly, winning a heat and also a runner-up spot whilst Leven’s Scott Allardyce finished in third spot in both of his races.

Thornton’s Abbie Carruthers scored a well deserved ninth place in heat one with elder brother Jay finishing in ninth in heat three.

The final was hectic to say the least with Millie Farrell rolling her car and there were two other shunts which suspended the race.

The last few laps were something else with two drivers who were leading being spun with Charlie Hardie leading from Allardyce.