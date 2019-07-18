Fun in the sun at Burntisland Highland Games

Burntisland Highland Games enjoyed the warmest day on the circuit this year.

With the sun beating down, a large crowd thronged around the arena on the Links to enjoy an afternoon of non-stop action.

There was an international field for the heavy events including the newly-crowned world champion Vlad Tulacek, Czech Republic, who claimed the title at the Loch Lomond Games on Saturday.

There were good entries for the running, cycling and Highland dancing.

Such was the quality of competition in the heavy events the six disciplines produced four different winners; world champion Tulacek won the 22lb hammer and shared first place in the 56lb weight over the bar with Lukasz Wenta; the latter won the 16lb shot putt and shared top place in the caber competition with Stuart Anderson.

Jamie Gunn was also in good form, winning both the 28lb and 56lb weight for distance competitions.

Similar to a couple of days of days earlier at the Alva Games, Charles Fletcher, Grantown on Spey, was in a class of his own in the cycle events with a second consecutive clean sweep of winning all four races on the programme.

Each time working through the field from the backmark, Fletcher won the 1600m, 3200m, 4800m and Diel Tak the Hindmost events.

In the running events there was a blanket finish to the final of the 90 metres handicap with Euan Smith, Central AC, following up his win at Alva as he edged home ahead of Kieran Halliday, also Central AC, and Josh Abbott, Kelso.

In the final of the 200 metres, Josh Abbot produced a power-packed finish to overhaul female TLJT duo Nina Cessford and Natasha Turnbull.

There was a Borders 1–2-3 in the final of the youths’ 90 metres with Tiegan Gibb hitting the tape just ahead of her Leithenburn club mates Robyn Keddie and Grace Turnbull with backmarker Robbie Morrison, Kirkcaldy, in fourth.

There was further Leithenburn success in the youths’ 200 metres with victory on this occasion going to Grace Turnbull. Robyn Keddie was again the bridesmaid with Lewis Fleming, Kelso, in third.

The open 800 metres saw Sean Bates, Tullibody, follow up his win at Saturday’s Loch Lomond Games as he broke the tape ahead of Matthew Turner, Glasgow, and scratch man Ewan Dyer, Pitreavie AC.

The youths’ 800 metres was won by Kyle McFarlane, Pitreavie AC, from Thomas McCaskill, Hawick, and Archie Suttie, Anstruther.

There was an exciting finish to the 1600 metres with backmarker Matthew Turner powering around the final lap to overhaul John Thomson, Glenrothes, and Andrew Gibson, Bo’ness, in the final few metres of the race.

Jamie Massie, Forfar, won his first ever race on the games circuit as he raced to victory in the 3200 metres, holding off the determined bid of backmarker Gary Turner, Glasgow, with John Thomson in third place.

The confined Binn Hill Race saw Ben Potrykus retain his title.

He emerged into the games arena well ahead of second placed Luke Mahady with Clark Christie in third place. First female home was Karen Young.

The full results were:

Athletics

90m- 1 Euan Smith Central AC 2 Kieran Halliday Central AC 3 Josh Abbott Kelso.

200m - 1 Josh Abbott 2 Nina Cessford TLJT 3 Natasha Turnbull TLJT.

800m -1 Sean Bates Tullibody 2 Matthew Turner Glasgow 3 Ewan Dyer Pitreavie AC.

1600m - 1 Matthew Turner 2 John Thomson Glenrothes 3 Andrew Gibson Boness.

3200m - 1 Jamie Massie Forfar 2 Gary Turner Glasgow 3 John Thomson.

Youth 90m - 1 Tiegan Gibb Leithenburn 2 Robyn Keddie Leithenburn 3 Grace Turnbull Leithenburn.

Youth 200m - 1 Grace Turnbull 2 Robyn Keddie 3 Lewis Fleming Kelso.

Youth 800m - 1 Kyle McFarlane Pitreavie AC 2 Thomas McCaskill Hawick 3 Archie Suttie Anstruther.

Binn Hill Race[Confined to Burntisland]- 1 Ben Potrykus 2 Luke Mahady 3 Clark Christie 1st women Karen Young.

Cycling

1600M - 1 Charles Fletcher Grantown on Spey 2 James Melville Alexandria 3 Ian Hepburn Cairneyhill.

3200m - 1 Charles Fletcher 2 Stewart Burke Limekilns 3 James Melville

4800m - 1 Charles Fletcher 2 Stewart Burke 3 James Melville.

Deil Tak The Hindmost - 1 Charles Fletcher 2 Craig Hamilton Edinburgh 3 Stewart Burke.

Heavy Events

16lb shot putt - 1 Lukasz Wenta East Kilbride 2 Vlad Tulacek Czech Republic 3 Jamie Gunn Halkirk

22lb Hammer 1 Vlad Tulacek 2 Lukasz wenta 3 R Wortel Holland.

28lb weight for distance - 1Jamie Gunn 2 V Tulacek 3 Lukasz Wenta

56lb weight for distance 1 Jamie Gunn 2 Vlad Tuacek 3 R Wortel.

56lb weight over the bar - 1 = Lukasz Wenta & Vlad Tulacek 3 Patrick van Antwerpen Holland.

Caber - 1 = Stuart Anderson Lochearnhead & Lukasz Wenta 3 Vlad Tulacek.