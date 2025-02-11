Fund-raiser confirmed for Scotland Ladies fly fishing team

The push is on to attract anglers to attend a fund-raiser for the Scotland Ladies Fly Fishing team.

Morag Wallace, a member of the squad, is organising the event in Fife.

And money raised will help fund the trip to the Home International in Ireland in May when the squad aim to go for gold.

The date is Sunday, March 23 and Fife-based angler is the person to contact on Facebook.

You can also call the venue, Parkview Fishery, which has a postcode of KY15 7UT, to book your slot.

The fishery telephone number is 01337 831810 and fishing is from 9am to 4pm.

The entry fee of £30 includes bacon rolls on arrive, tea/coffee and lunch.

Wallace, the Scottish Ladies fly fishing champion, said: “Please come and support us in our quest for gold.”