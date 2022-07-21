Gabriel Rincones Jr: Fife baseball player signs for MLB's Philadelphia Phillies in 2022 draft

Gabriel Rincones Jr was selected in the third round as the 93rd overall pick by the National League side for a $659,800 signing bonus.

The 21-year-old moved to Scotland at the age of six when he father, also Gabriel, got a job in the oil industry after a back injury ending his own baseball career.

Venezuela-native Gabriel Sr, who was once on the books of the Seattle Marniers, and his wife Rossy still live in Glenrothes.

In 2007 Gabriel Sr and Rossy were supported by the Street:Live programme to hold weekly baseball sessions at Buckhaven High.

With little in the way of organised baseball in Scotland, Gabriel Jr involved himself with soccer, boxing, swimming and judo.

However, baseball was in his blood and at the age of 12 was allowed to move to Venezuela to live with an aunt to be able to play the sport.

Ganriel Jr was off to Florida to live with another aunt and attend H.B. Plant High School in Tampa.

He played varsity as a junior and senior, then spent two years at St. Petersburg Junior College before representing Great Britain in the European Championships last year.

He was initally drafted by the San Diego Padres in 201, was advised to do another year in D1 College since he had a scholarship for Florida Atlantic University.

Now the 6-foot-4, 225-pound outfielder is ready to take the first steps in the professional game.

Gabriel Jr said: “I realize it hasn’t been a routine route to this point, but everything has been as smooth as can be, thanks to God.

"When we moved to Scotland I thought it was going to be a vacation, but it turned into a very long vacation, and everything has been mysteriously wonderful.

“Now I’m starting my career and it’s the dream of being successful in the big leagues.”

Gabriel Jr hasn’t seen his parents for three years and when he called with the good news they were out playing softball, later being told by a friend he had been drafted.

Gabrel Jr said: “They called me back and they were over-the-moon happy,.”