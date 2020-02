George Horne and Jamie Ritchie will be aiming to guide Scotland to Calcutta Cup glory when the Scots host England in the Guinness Six Nations this weekend.

Both former Howe of Fife players played a part in Scotland’s opener last weekend which saw Ireland take the spoils 19-12.

Ritchie impressed in a starting role while Horne came off the bench.

Pictured is John Cooney of Ireland being tackled by George Horne. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images).