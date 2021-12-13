Get Back to Golf Tour finals book their place at Dumbarnie

Dumbarnie Links will again play host to the Get Back to Golf Tour finals in 2022.

By Scott Inglis
Monday, 13th December 2021, 3:06 pm
Dumbarnie Links has been chosen once again to host the final stage of the Get Back to Golf Tour series

The tour was created in 2020 for professionals and low handicapped amateurs as a way of providing competitive golf, and some respite, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the past couple of years it developed into a huge success with golfers competing over qualifying stages at various courses, aiming to win a place at the finals.

These finals will again be staged at the local course next year organiser, and ex-European Tour pro, Alan Tait has confirmed this week.

The first event of the new season will again be at Castle Stuart from Monday, April 18 to Sunday, May 1.

