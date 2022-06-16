Get up and close with the claret jug

The 150th Open Claret Jug Tour, in partnership with HSBC UK, will give fans the chance to follow in the footsteps of Tiger Woods , Rory McIlroy , Jack Nicklaus and Sir Nick Faldo by getting up close to one of sport’s most recognised prizes.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Starting at Royal St George's Golf Club in Kent, host of The 149th Open, the tour will visit eight cities across the UK & Ireland including Belfast, Dublin, Manchester, London, Leeds, Liverpool, Edinburgh and Birmingham before reaching St Andrews, where it will be at the Old Course, on Sunday 10 July.